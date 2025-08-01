EXPLAINED: India-Russia Oil & Energy Ties Which Face Trump Threats

India’s reliance on Russian oil is fuelling both its economy — and a global controversy. Once a minor supplier, Russia now provides up to 40% of India’s crude, thanks to massive post-Ukraine war discounts. But Donald Trump’s fiery posts warning India over these imports — and mocking “dead economies” — have thrown New Delhi into the middle of a geopolitical storm. With private giants like Reliance and Nayara leading imports, and Europe quietly buying refined fuels from India, the stakes are high. Will Trump’s threats disrupt this vital energy lifeline, or will India hold its ground?