Explosive Remarks By VP Dhankhar On Supreme Court Powers, Overreach & Accountability

In a striking address to interns at the Rajya Sabha, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a scathing critique of the Supreme Court's recent judgment, expressing deep concern about the shifting balance of constitutional power. Dhankhar questioned whether the judiciary is encroaching upon legislative and executive domains—effectively becoming a “super Parliament.” Referring to a recent Supreme Court verdict involving the President of India, he asked, “Where are we heading?” and warned of the consequences if judges begin to legislate without accountability. He stressed the uniqueness of the Presidential oath, highlighting that only the President and Governors swear to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, while other officials—including judges—are bound only to abide by it. Dhankhar also called out the lack of transparency in judicial asset declarations, pointing out that politicians are legally bound to disclose, while judges are not held to the same standard. The Vice President’s comments raise profound questions about separation of powers, judicial accountability, and constitutional integrity.