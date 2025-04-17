Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Explosive Remarks By VP Dhankhar On Supreme Court Powers, Overreach & Accountability

Explosive Remarks By VP Dhankhar On Supreme Court Powers, Overreach & Accountability

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

In a striking address to interns at the Rajya Sabha, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a scathing critique of the Supreme Court's recent judgment, expressing deep concern about the shifting balance of constitutional power. Dhankhar questioned whether the judiciary is encroaching upon legislative and executive domains—effectively becoming a “super Parliament.” Referring to a recent Supreme Court verdict involving the President of India, he asked, “Where are we heading?” and warned of the consequences if judges begin to legislate without accountability. He stressed the uniqueness of the Presidential oath, highlighting that only the President and Governors swear to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, while other officials—including judges—are bound only to abide by it. Dhankhar also called out the lack of transparency in judicial asset declarations, pointing out that politicians are legally bound to disclose, while judges are not held to the same standard. The Vice President’s comments raise profound questions about separation of powers, judicial accountability, and constitutional integrity.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended