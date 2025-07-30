External Affairs Minister Jibes Congress For China Visit During Doklam Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday took a not-so-veiled jibe at the Congress party over its senior leaders' China visit during the Doklam crisis. He said that he visited China to make India's position clear on issues such as trade restrictions and terrorism. “Yes, I went to China. I went to make our position clear on trade restrictions and terrorism. I did not go to open the Olympics or sign secret agreements,” Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha. In a veiled dig at a Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar called him "new China Guru", saying that he takes private tuition from the Chinese ambassador. Citing the Doklam crisis, the Foreign Affairs Minister said that the leader allegedly chose to take a briefing from the Chinese Ambassador instead of the Indian government. “The Doklam crisis was on. The Leader of Opposition chose to take a briefing from who — not from our Govt or MEA — from the Chinese Ambassador, while our military was confronting the Chinese military," he said.