Pahalgam Attack: Emotional Burst Of Victims, Survivors & Kashmiri Locals

On April 22, 2025, the peaceful town of Pahalgam in Kashmir became the site of an unimaginable tragedy. Innocent tourists, seeking solace in the beautiful landscapes, became victims of a brutal terror attack. This video brings to light the heartbreaking stories of the survivors and the families who lost their loved ones in this horrific attack. Through their powerful testimonies, we witness the pain, grief, and strength that come in the aftermath of such a tragedy. From the widows to the children, each story reflects the deep emotional toll this attack has taken on them. Their courage in sharing these painful memories is a testament to the human spirit and the resilience to survive in the face of unspeakable loss. Watch as they recount their experiences and reflect on the horrors of that fateful day.