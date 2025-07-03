F‑35 Fighter Jet Turns Into Meme In Kerala After Emergency Landing!

The $80 million F‑35 fighter jet of the British Royal Navy may be a top-tier stealth weapon, but in Kerala — it’s a full-blown meme sensation. After being grounded in Thiruvananthapuram for weeks post an emergency landing, the F‑35 became the butt of jokes online — from “World’s most expensive parking job” to spoof OLX listings. Even Kerala Tourism joined the fun! Watch how this fifth-gen jet turned into India’s favourite punchline, proving once again that when it comes to memes, no one is safe — not even a supersonic predator.