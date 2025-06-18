Business Today
F 35 Stealth Jet Stranded In Kerala For 4 Days After Emergency Landing

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

A British Royal Navy F 35 stealth fighter jet remains stranded at Thiruvananthapuram airport, four days after making an emergency landing due to low fuel. The $100 million aircraft, part of the UK’s Royal Navy strike group, was forced to land en route from Bahrain. Since then, the jet has been parked in a high-security zone, guarded round-the-clock by CISF personnel. A hydraulic snag is reportedly preventing it from taking off. Royal Navy technicians and spare parts have been flown in to resolve the issue. While commercial flights like IndiGo continue as normal, the rare presence of a fifth-gen fighter in Kerala has triggered global curiosity. When will the F 35 finally take off?

