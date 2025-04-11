Face-Off: Trump Calls Tariffs ‘Reciprocal’, China Vows To Fight Trade War To The End

Trade tensions escalate as U.S. President Donald Trump initiates a series of reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports, accusing China of long-term economic exploitation while expressing a willingness to strike a deal. In retaliation, China's Finance Ministry raises tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stresses that while China does not seek a trade war, it is fully prepared to fight one if provoked. With the U.S. now confirming that its tariff rate on Chinese imports has effectively reached 145%, this tit-for-tat escalation highlights the deepening divide between the two global powers, further fueling global economic uncertainty.