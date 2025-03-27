Facing Huge Losses In Stock Market? Find Out How Losses From Equities Can Help You Save More Tax!

In this video of BT Classroom, we dive into the powerful strategy of Tax Loss Harvesting, a technique that helps investors minimize their tax liabilities by offsetting capital gains with realized capital losses. As the financial year ends, many investors look for ways to save on taxes, and tax loss harvesting could be the key. Sakshi Batra also explains how short-term and long-term capital gains are taxed differently, and how tax loss harvesting can help you offset these gains. Plus, she also covers the rules around carrying forward capital losses for up to 8 years. For mutual funds and ETFs, tax loss harvesting is straightforward, but with individual stocks, you have more flexibility to either buy a competitor’s stock or wait for 2 days before repurchasing the same stock.