Faith Vs Legacy: Bengaluru Metro Naming Sparks Big Row

Faith Vs Legacy: Bengaluru Metro Naming Sparks Big Row

  New Delhi,
  Sep 12, 2025,
  Updated Sep 12, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to recommend naming the upcoming Shivajinagar Metro station after St. Mary and to provide funds for renovating St. Mary’s Basilica. The announcement has triggered a storm on social media, with many citizens demanding the station be named after Kannada icon Shankar Nag, credited with the original vision for Bengaluru’s metro rail. While Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar backed Siddaramaiah, saying community requests are not unusual, the BJP accused the Congress of appeasement politics and ignoring Karnataka’s cultural figures. With faith and film legacy colliding, the final call now rests with the Centre. Will Bengaluru Metro’s newest stop honour a saint—or a star?

