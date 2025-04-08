scorecardresearch
Business Today
Fake News Causes $5 Trillion Market Whiplash In 15 Minutes!

In one of the clearest, most blatant impact of fake news on stock markets, an alert about a Trump tariff pause triggered absolute chaos on Wall Street. The Dow surged by 2595 points — adding over $3 trillion in just minutes — only to crash minutes later. All because of a headline that turned out to be false. In just 15 minutes, markets gained and lost $5.5 trillion, more than India’s GDP. We walk you through the minute-by-minute drama that left traders stunned, and revealed just how fragile global markets are in the era of lightning-fast information—and misinformation.

