Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
“Fake News Is A Threat”: Ashwini Vaishnaw Seeks Strict Action On Social Media And Deepfakes

“Fake News Is A Threat”: Ashwini Vaishnaw Seeks Strict Action On Social Media And Deepfakes

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 3, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 3, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament that fake news and AI-generated deepfakes pose a serious threat to India’s democracy and must be dealt with strictly. He said many online ecosystems refuse to follow the Constitution and laws of India, making stronger rules essential. The minister highlighted newly introduced regulations, including a 36-hour takedown rule and proposed norms for action against AI deepfakes, which are currently under consultation. He praised the Parliamentary Committee led by Nishikant Dubey for submitting a detailed report with key recommendations. Vaishnaw said the government aims to maintain a “fine balance” between freedom of speech and protecting democracy. He added that PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India has democratised technology, and institutions must work to strengthen public trust in the digital era.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended