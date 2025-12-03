“Fake News Is A Threat”: Ashwini Vaishnaw Seeks Strict Action On Social Media And Deepfakes

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament that fake news and AI-generated deepfakes pose a serious threat to India’s democracy and must be dealt with strictly. He said many online ecosystems refuse to follow the Constitution and laws of India, making stronger rules essential. The minister highlighted newly introduced regulations, including a 36-hour takedown rule and proposed norms for action against AI deepfakes, which are currently under consultation. He praised the Parliamentary Committee led by Nishikant Dubey for submitting a detailed report with key recommendations. Vaishnaw said the government aims to maintain a “fine balance” between freedom of speech and protecting democracy. He added that PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India has democratised technology, and institutions must work to strengthen public trust in the digital era.