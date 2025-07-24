Fake NRC Notice Or TMC Fear Tactic? Bengal Politics Heats Up Before Polls

A fresh controversy around the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has rocked West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims an Assamese NRC notice was wrongly sent to a Bengali-speaking woman in Falakata — calling it a conspiracy. But the woman, Anjali Shil, tells India Today she never received any notice and only heard about it from the media. The BJP has accused Mamata of fearmongering ahead of the 2026 state elections. While there’s no official NRC in Bengal, the political heat is undeniable. Is this a case of mistaken identity or a calculated political flashpoint? Watch the full report.