Fake Voters From Nepal, Bangladesh? EC List Cleanup Stirs Bihar Storm

A political firestorm has erupted in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections as the Election Commission's voter list revision reveals thousands of suspected illegal voters from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Booth Level Officers found fake entries during door-to-door verification. While the EC vows to clean the list, RJD and Congress allege the process lacks transparency, accusing the poll panel of being biased. BJP has retaliated, claiming the opposition parties facilitated these intruders to swing votes. Is this a genuine cleanup or a dangerous conspiracy to disenfranchise? Watch the full political clash that could reshape Bihar’s 2025 election narrative.