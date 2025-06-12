Business Today
Famous Swedish Business Dynasty Tycoon Calls For Urgent India-EU FTA

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise and scion of the low-profile business dynasty behind industrial giants such as EQT AB, Ericsson and ABB - pressed the European Union and India to finalise a free trade pact at the earliest.

 

Urging political leaders of India and EU to conclude FTA at the earliest, he added that India is transforming rapidly and becoming a powerhouse of industrial growth. On his part, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal acknowledged the major role the Wallenberg family has played for nearly a century in becoming an integral part of the India story. 

