FATF President Elisa Madrazo Highlights Financial Inclusion At PSCF 2025

At the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Private Sector Collaborative Forum (PSCF) 2025 held in India, FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo delivered a compelling speech emphasizing the urgent need for financial inclusion. She referenced data from the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), highlighting that 1.4 billion people globally still lack access to basic financial services. Madrazo stressed that this exclusion is not only unjust but also poses a global security risk, creating space for criminals and terrorist networks to thrive. Since 2019, FATF has made financial inclusion part of its official mandate to counter money laundering and terrorist financing. The forum underscored the vital role of the private sector in implementing FATF standards and building safer financial systems.