Fertiliser Shares Rally Amid Hopes Of A Strong Monsoon Even As Broader Markets See Profit Booking

Join Shail Bhatnagar on Business Today as he brings you the latest pulse of Dalal Street, covering a day marked by notable selling pressure due to the weekly expiry of the Sensex. Despite the broader market being under pressure, select sectors like fertilisers and wealth management are witnessing strong upward momentum, driven by favourable monsoon forecasts and sectoral tailwinds. Top gainers include FACT, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Deepak Fertilisers, and GNFC. The wealth management and stock exchange counters—like BSE, CAMS, and CDSL—are also performing exceptionally well. Meanwhile, the defence and shipbuilding sectors are showing signs of a comeback with significant moves in Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, and Mazagon Dock. On the flip side, banking heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak are dragging the Nifty down.