FIEO Director General & CEO Ajay Sahai On U.S. Tariffs: India’s $88 Billion Exports At Risk

FIEO Director General & CEO Ajay Sahai has reacted to the U.S. decision to impose steep tariffs on Indian goods, stressing that the impact may be significant but not devastating. Sahai explained that out of India's $88 billion exports to the U.S., nearly $44 billion has already been shipped this year. The remaining $44–45 billion is partially at risk, but with exemptions and continued brand commitments in sectors like apparel, losses may be limited. He noted that around 55% of exports are exposed to the new tariffs, yet buyers cannot easily shift supply chains due to social compliance requirements. Watch his detailed analysis here.