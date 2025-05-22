FIIs Pulling Out? NSE CEO Explains

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, NSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan addresses the recent pullout by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) from Indian markets, calling it a “short-term challenge.” He attributes the trend to changing interest rate dynamics in the US, which are temporarily drawing emerging market funds back. Chauhan also emphasizes India’s growing role in the global supply chain and highlights renewed FPI interest since April in markets like India and Japan. On NSE’s IPO, he confirms that they’ve applied for a regulatory NoC and will prepare the DRHP once received, though there’s no specific timeline in mind yet.