Advertisement
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Hails SPMCIL's Role In Converting Seized Gold Into RBI Reserves

  • New Delhi,
  Jun 9, 2025,
  Updated Jun 9, 2025, 8:51 PM IST

At the inauguration of SPMCIL’s new corporate office, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the organization's progress in refining and assaying precious metals. She highlighted a key policy shift post-Budget 2021, directing smuggled gold to be refined by SPMCIL and added to RBI’s gold reserves instead of being auctioned. In FY 2024-25 alone, 3.4 metric tons of such refined gold were delivered to RBI. She praised SPMCIL’s transformation since 2015, noting full loan repayment by 2016-17 and consistent financial performance, including dividends of ₹534 crore (2022-23) and ₹364 crore (2023-24). She also hinted at its potential upgrade to Navratna status.

TAGS:
