Financial Strikes: India Targets Pak Financially After Pahalgam Terror Attack | FATF Grey List

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India is preparing to launch dual financial offensives against Pakistan. Sources reveal New Delhi may push for Pakistan's return to the FATF grey list and raise red flags over the IMF’s $7 billion aid deal finalized in July 2024, alleging misuse of funds for terror activities. Pakistan was previously grey-listed by FATF from 2018 to 2022, costing its economy $38 billion. If reinstated, Pakistan may face reduced foreign investment, stricter financial scrutiny, and credit downgrades. India is also engaging with FATF members for support ahead of the next plenary session. The Centre has already taken measures like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and banning Pakistani content platforms. Watch the full report on India’s hard-hitting diplomatic and financial strategy.