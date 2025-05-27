Find Out All About Rafa Nadal’s Net Worth, Endorsements, Career Earnings

After his retirement November 2024, the 14-time French Open champion said farewell to a packed Court Philippe-Chatrier on the first day of the 2025 tournament. Rafael Nadal’s net worth is estimated to be $220 million in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. According to Forbes, Rafael Nadal has earned a total of $134.9 million in career prize money, making him the second-highest paid tennis player ever, which puts him in front of his rival Roger Federer’s $130. 5 million, and is only behind Djokovic who has earned $185 million in career winnings.