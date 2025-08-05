Business Today
First Look At Kartavya Bhavan | New India's Governance Architecture

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 7:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on August 6. The state-of-the-art building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project and aims to enhance governance by centralising key government ministries. Kartavya Bhavan will house offices of the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser. Designed to promote efficiency, collaboration, and innovation, the facility will bring together departments that were previously spread across the capital.

