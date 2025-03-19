First Look At Next-Gen Robots To Be Used By Disney At Its Mega Parks

Introducing Newton robots — a ground-breaking collaboration between NVIDIA, Disney Research, and Google DeepMind! Unveiled at GTC 2025, Newton is an open-source physics engine designed to revolutionize robotic simulations and bring lifelike movements to the next generation of entertainment robots. Powered by NVIDIA’s Warp framework and compatible with DeepMind’s MuJoCo, Newton enables robots to learn complex tasks with unmatched precision, bridging the sim-to-real gap. Disney is among the first to adopt this tech, enhancing its robotic character platform with expressive Star Wars-inspired BDX droids, set to debut in theme parks in 2026. These adorable, waddling robots stole the show during NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote, showcasing their potential to redefine interactive experiences. Newton’s customizable design allows developers to simulate interactions with deformable objects like cloth, sand, and food, making it a game-changer for robotics beyond entertainment. With an early open-source release planned for late 2025, this collaboration promises to accelerate AI-driven humanoid development and inspire innovation worldwide.