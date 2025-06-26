First Muslim, First Indian-American? Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Over Cuomo Shakes Up NYC Politics

Zohran Mamdani has just made history by winning the Democratic nomination for Mayor of New York City, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a stunning primary upset. At just 33 years old, Mamdani — often labelled a “Muslim socialist” — ran a bold, disciplined campaign focused on everyday cost-of-living issues like housing, transportation, childcare, and groceries. In this video, we break down what Mamdani’s victory really means — not just for New York, but for the future of progressive politics in America. From his criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza to his multilingual outreach and deep connection with working-class voters, Mamdani represents a new kind of leadership challenging the Democratic establishment. If elected, Zohran Mamdani will become the first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor of New York City. With polls showing him in the lead, the city — and the nation — are watching closely.