Flash Flood Flattens Dharali Village: Uttarakhand Battles A Nature-Caused Nightmare

A deadly flash flood has devastated Uttarakhand’s Dharali village, burying homes and lives under sludge and rubble. Dramatic visuals show the village disappearing within seconds. Sukhi Top witnessed another cloudburst, and even the Harsil army camp lies wrecked. Rescue operations are in full swing — with the NDRF and Indian Army battling time and terrain. PM Modi and HM Shah have assured all help. As Uttarakhand reels under another brutal reminder of climate fury, can survivors still be found beneath the debris? Watch the full story.