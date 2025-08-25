Flash Floods Devastate Rajasthan & Jammu | Roads Vanish, Homes Submerged, NDRF Rescues

Flash floods have wreaked havoc across Rajasthan and Jammu, turning roads into gorges and submerging homes. In Sawai Madhopur, farmlands disappeared after a massive 60-ft cave-in while gushing streams washed away houses. NDRF and district officials rushed in for rescue, but even a tractor-trolley carrying personnel overturned during relief operations. In Bundi, highways and culverts collapsed, with shops, temples, and homes completely submerged. Parts of the Kota–Dausa highway were washed away, forcing families to flee to safer ground. Meanwhile in Jammu, SDRF teams evacuated nearly 90 residents trapped at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited survivors in Kishtwar, as the monsoon once again leaves behind a trail of destruction.