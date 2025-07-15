Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Flash Floods In Rajasthan Trigger Economic Crisis—Crops, Roads, Markets Submerged

Flash Floods In Rajasthan Trigger Economic Crisis—Crops, Roads, Markets Submerged

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 4:47 PM IST

Rajasthan is battling more than just floodwaters—its economy is also taking a serious hit. Flash floods across cities like Kota, Jaipur, and Dholpur have damaged roads, submerged farmlands, and disrupted local markets. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts, and as the Chambal River overflows, the gates of the Kota Barrage have been opened, worsening the situation. According to the Rajasthan State Disaster Management Authority, over 20,000 hectares of crops have been affected across eastern Rajasthan. With the Kharif sowing cycle underway, farmers now face massive losses. Watch visuals of the destruction, and understand how this natural disaster could ripple through the region’s rural economy.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended