Flash Floods In Rajasthan Trigger Economic Crisis—Crops, Roads, Markets Submerged

Rajasthan is battling more than just floodwaters—its economy is also taking a serious hit. Flash floods across cities like Kota, Jaipur, and Dholpur have damaged roads, submerged farmlands, and disrupted local markets. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts, and as the Chambal River overflows, the gates of the Kota Barrage have been opened, worsening the situation. According to the Rajasthan State Disaster Management Authority, over 20,000 hectares of crops have been affected across eastern Rajasthan. With the Kharif sowing cycle underway, farmers now face massive losses. Watch visuals of the destruction, and understand how this natural disaster could ripple through the region’s rural economy.