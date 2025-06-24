Business Today
Flights To Middle East Cancelled: Delhi IGI Airport Hit By Iran-Israel War | Passengers Stranded

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, several flights from Delhi IGI Airport to Middle East and Europe were either delayed, canceled, or forced to return mid-air. Passengers were left anxious and uncertain, waiting for alternative arrangements. India Today captures exclusive English and Hindi WTs, along with Vox pops from affected travelers. The situation continues to evolve as authorities monitor airspace safety across West Asia. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has initiated evacuation operations from Jordan and Egypt to rescue stranded Indian nationals. Watch this ground report for real-time updates, visuals, and voices from Delhi Airport.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
