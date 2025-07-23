Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Flipkart-Owned Myntra Faces ED Heat Over ₹1,654 Cr FEMA Violation Charges

Flipkart-Owned Myntra Faces ED Heat Over ₹1,654 Cr FEMA Violation Charges

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 8:45 PM IST

Flipkart’s fashion platform Myntra is under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner for alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms worth ₹1,654 crore. At the heart of the probe are claims that Myntra used intermediary sellers to exert indirect control over inventory — an act that may breach India’s 100% FDI cap in marketplace models. The ED is investigating if this bypassed FEMA regulations by giving undue advantage to preferred third-party sellers. Myntra has denied all allegations, stating full compliance with Indian law.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended