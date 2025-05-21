Floods Paralyse Bengaluru, But Siddaramaiah Govt In Festive Mood!

India’s IT capital is under water after the heaviest rain of the season brought the city to its knees. Metro stations, roads, and bus stops are flooded, with boats deployed for rescue in several areas. Tragedy struck as 3 lives were lost – including a 12-year-old boy and a 63-year-old man electrocuted in BTM Layout, and a woman crushed in Whitefield. Amid the chaos and public anger, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government marked two years in power with a grand celebration in Hosapete – attended by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge – drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.