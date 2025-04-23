Business Today
FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Bold Reforms Will Maintain Growth Momentum For Next 20 Years

  Apr 23, 2025,
  Updated Apr 23, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines India's strategic path towards sustained growth over the next two decades, emphasizing bold reforms, enhanced domestic capacities, and strategic institutional collaborations. Speaking at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, she highlighted India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, underpinned by inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-led growth. Despite global challenges such as the pandemic and economic crises, India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and ongoing reforms have positioned it as the world's 5th largest economy. The Minister underscored the importance of manufacturing as a catalyst for economic growth and societal cohesion, stressing its role in enhancing national security and global competitiveness.

