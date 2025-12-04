FM Nirmala Sitharaman Clears The Air On IMF ‘C’ Grade To India's GDP Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified in the Lok Sabha that the IMF’s assessment of India’s economy remains largely positive, despite a ‘C’ rating on national accounts data. The IMF projects India’s GDP growth at 6.5% for FY26, citing strong private sector expansion, macroeconomic stability and the resilience of the financial system as key growth drivers. The Finance Minister explained that the ‘C’ grade was awarded solely because India’s national accounts are still based on the 2011–12 base year. She confirmed that the government is updating the base year to 2022–23, with the revised series set to be implemented from 27 February 2026. The IMF, she added, has not raised any concerns about the credibility of India’s growth numbers. The report also projects inflation at a comfortable 4.3% for the full year, well within the RBI’s target range. Listen in