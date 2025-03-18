scorecardresearch
FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Congress’ Quick Fix Ways Killed Manufacturing In India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took on the Congress criticism for ‘Make in India’ in a hard-hitting statement in Rajya Sabha. Accusing the Congress of virtually wiping out manufacturing in India, the FM said the UPA government’s National Manufacturing Policy and Free Trade Agreements with several countries had killed the manufacturing sector. “Today our Commerce Minister is struggling to get FTAs with countries where agreements were hurriedly signed during the UPA government”, said FM Sitharaman. She added that it was only because of the ambitious Gati Shakti scheme of the Narendra Modi government that various manufacturing hubs could be linked by proper logistical support.

