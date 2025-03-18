FM Nirmala Sitharaman: PLI Schemes Have Brought ₹1.5 Lakh Cr In

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed the big economic takeaways of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme of the central government. In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the FM said the PLI scheme has attracted investments of more than ₹1.5 lakh crore, generated 9.5 lakh jobs and helped boost exports by ₹4 lakh crore. She added that due to PLI scheme, 99.2% of the mobile phones used in India were manufactured locally and handsets worth $15.6 bn were exported in 2023-24.