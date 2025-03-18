FM Nirmala Sitharaman Puts On Record Recovery Of Written-Off Loans By PSU Banks

“Written-off loans do not mean the loans have been waived”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, adding that the defaulter will have to face consequences. She said public sector banks will take all recourses to get their money back from defaulters and this includes approaching courts and the IBC. She said that while PSU banks had recovered a total of ₹2,27,288 cr in written-off loans so far, private sector banks had clawed by NPAs worth ₹55,598 crore.