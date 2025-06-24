FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Trade Talks With U.S., EU Likely To Conclude Soon

At the India Exim Bank Trade Conclave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India’s strong push to finalize key Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the United States and the European Union. She said negotiations are “very intense” and could conclude soon, reflecting the government’s focus on expanding global trade partnerships. Sitharaman also pointed to India’s record-high exports of $825 billion and robust FDI inflows over the past decade. With global exports growing at 4%, India’s 6.3% growth stands out. The government’s push for deeper integration into global value chains is part of a broader strategy to position India as a global trade leader.