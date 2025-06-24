Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Trade Talks With U.S., EU Likely To Conclude Soon

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Trade Talks With U.S., EU Likely To Conclude Soon

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

At the India Exim Bank Trade Conclave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India’s strong push to finalize key Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the United States and the European Union. She said negotiations are “very intense” and could conclude soon, reflecting the government’s focus on expanding global trade partnerships. Sitharaman also pointed to India’s record-high exports of $825 billion and robust FDI inflows over the past decade. With global exports growing at 4%, India’s 6.3% growth stands out. The government’s push for deeper integration into global value chains is part of a broader strategy to position India as a global trade leader.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended