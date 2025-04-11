FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Austria Visit: Bilateral Discussion, Trade Expansion And Investment Plans

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is on her official visit to Vienna, Austria. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between India and Austria. During her visit, Austria government and FM Sitharaman had a discussion to deepen the bilateral relations between India and Austria. The relations between India and Austria deepened with PM Narendra Modi's historic visit to Austria in July, 2024. Sitharaman talked about Modi's vision and Indian government's will to expand trade, investment and strengthen partnership with Austria. The key areas discussed include digital technologies, infrastructure and startups.