FM Sitharaman: Global Financing Framework Needed For Sustainable Development

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the Third Plenary Meeting at #FFD4 in Seville, Spain, highlighting the urgency of closing the $4 trillion annual financing gap for developing nations. She showcased India’s success in lifting 250 million people out of multidimensional poverty and advancing inclusive growth through Digital Public Infrastructure. Emphasizing the need for global cooperation, she called for a reversal in declining Official Development Assistance (ODA) and greater, more accessible climate finance. Invoking India’s ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—‘The World is one family’—the Finance Minister urged unified, transformative action to accelerate progress on sustainable development goals.