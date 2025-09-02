FM Sitharaman: GST, Tax Reforms To Ease Compliance For Start-Ups, MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the government’s push towards simplifying India’s tax landscape. Following PM Modi’s announcement of a ‘Task Force for Next-Generation Reforms’, the focus is on creating a friendlier ecosystem for start-ups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs by lowering compliance costs. Complementing this move, the Finance Minister confirmed that the planned rollout of Next-Generation GST Reforms will further reduce the compliance burden. The upcoming GST Council meeting, scheduled for tomorrow and the day after, will set the stage for key decisions. These reforms aim to streamline processes, make tax filing simpler, and help small businesses thrive in a competitive environment.