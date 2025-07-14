FM Sitharaman: India Has Highest AI Skill Penetration Since 2016

Speaking at the CII Global Capability Centers (GCCs) Summit in New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spotlighted India's emergence as a global AI hub. Citing the Stanford AI Index 2024, she noted that India has recorded the highest AI skills penetration since 2016 and a 263% growth in AI talent concentration. Highlighting sustained government efforts, Sitharaman detailed initiatives such as AI Centres of Excellence, AI-focused PhD fellowships, and India AI data labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. She emphasized large-scale skilling under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, which has trained 1.6 crore people. India’s AI push, she said, is creating a talent pipeline aligned with innovation, startups, and future-ready sectors like health, agri, and smart cities.