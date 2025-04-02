FM Sitharaman Launches Niti-Ncaer Forum, Highlights GST Council Unity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' in New Delhi — a digital platform developed jointly by NITI Aayog and NCAER to strengthen state-level economic analysis. Speaking at the event, the FM emphasized the collaborative spirit in the GST Council, where finance ministers from diverse states unite for a common goal: raising revenues without burdening citizens. She praised the council's data-driven discussions and collective decision-making, reinforcing the principle of ‘One Nation, One Tax.’ This launch marks a step forward in federal economic cooperation and transparency. Watch the full coverage and analysis here.