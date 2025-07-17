Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Forging India's Defence Future: Inside PTC Industries' Titanium Hub In Lucknow Powering BrahMos

Forging India's Defence Future: Inside PTC Industries' Titanium Hub In Lucknow Powering BrahMos

Sujit Kumar
Sujit Kumar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2025, 9:37 PM IST

India’s defence manufacturing gets a strategic boost with the inauguration of a cutting-edge titanium and superalloy complex by PTC Industries in Lucknow, aligned with the BrahMos missile facility. This marks India as the sixth country capable of producing such advanced materials. The plant supplies lightweight, heat-resistant components vital for missiles, submarines, and aircraft, including the supersonic BrahMos, which saw a surge in global demand post-Operation Sindoor. CMD Sachin Agarwal says the complex ends India’s import dependence for critical parts, ensuring self-reliance amid global crises. The facility also serves global OEMs like Dassault and Safran, reinforcing India’s emergence as a global defence hub. Watch our ground report from the Lucknow facility.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended