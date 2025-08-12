Business Today
Former Pentagon Official Michael Rubin Calls Asim Munir ‘Osama In A Suit’ Amid Nuke Threat

  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

In a shocking statement from Washington DC, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin compared Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir is “Osama Bin Laden in a suit.” Rubin accused Pakistan of threatening half the world with nuclear weapons and warned that no concessions could change Munir’s ideology or that of the Pakistani elite. He urged future US administrations to consider direct action to secure Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal before it’s too late. Rubin also questioned Donald Trump’s approach to negotiations with Russia, warning that a bad peace deal could accelerate conflict. This explosive remark has sent ripples through global political and security circles. Watch the full breakdown of this geopolitical flashpoint now.

