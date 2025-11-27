Former President Kovind Sounds Alarm On Cyber Fraud: ‘Your Money Must Be Safe’

In the Cyber Sikshit Bharat workshop, former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind expressed serious concern over the growing menace of fake calls, spam attacks, and cyber threats that are putting citizens’ savings and digital security at risk. He highlighted how technology, while empowering India’s growth story, has also opened doors for anti-social elements misusing digital platforms. Calling technology a major pillar of Digital India, he urged teachers, experts, and institutions to educate people on securing their bank details, digital identity, and online presence. As millions rely on digital payments and banking for everyday life, safeguarding personal data has become a top national priority.