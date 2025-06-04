Business Today
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan: Investment Activity Hit, India Consumption On The Rise

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Watch Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in an exclusive conversation with India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai on Trump Tariffs, India’s growth story and much more. While India remains the world’s fastest growing economy, the uncertainty created by Trump Tariffs have cast a long shadow. The latest figures show the Indian economy growing by a healthy 6.5% in 2024-25, but Rajan feels the flip-flops on tariffs could hit investment activity and result in the economy slowing down a little. The bright spots, according to him, remain a good monsoon and a rise in consumption by the lower middle class and the rural sector.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
