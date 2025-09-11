France Erupts: Macron Faces Protests After Michel Barnier Named PM

France is in turmoil once again. Following President Emmanuel Macron’s appointment of former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as Prime Minister, the country has erupted in mass protests. Left-wing parties accuse Macron of ignoring the election verdict and empowering far-right forces. Across Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Bordeaux, nearly 300,000 demonstrators have taken to the streets, leading to violent clashes with police, school blockades, and over 295 arrests. With 80,000 police officers deployed nationwide, the unrest highlights deep divisions in French society. As Barnier pushes ahead to build a coalition and implement tough budget reforms, Macron faces one of the most critical tests of his presidency. Can he hold France together amid this unprecedented political storm?