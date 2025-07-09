Franklin Templeton Bets On Balanced Growth With New Multi Asset Fund

Speaking to BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton India, shared details of their new open-ended Franklin India Multi Asset Allocation Fund (FIMAAF). The NFO opens July 11 and closes July 25, 2025, with units priced at Rs.10.

Janakiraman also told us that NFO is for both beginners and seasoned investors, the fund uses a dynamic allocation model powered by a proprietary algorithm. It blends equities—including midcaps showing consistent rally—along with debt and 10–25% exposure to commodities like gold and silver.

Avinash hopes that volatility remains calm in the months ahead, allowing this multi-asset product to offer more consistent returns, and bring confidence to investors seeking growth with lower risk.