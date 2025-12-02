Fresh FIR In National Herald Case: Rahul–Sonia Named; BJP–Congress Clash Escalates

The National Herald case has returned to the political centre stage with a fresh FIR naming Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Sam Pitroda. The FIR was filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing based on an ED complaint. The agency alleges that assets of Associated Journals Ltd were illegally transferred to Young Indian, giving the Gandhi family control of property worth ₹2,000 crore — calling it a money-laundering exercise. The Congress has dismissed the FIR as a political vendetta, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi calling it fabricated. Allies like Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi have backed the Gandhis. The BJP, meanwhile, accuses the Congress of “loot.” The high-voltage clash is back in full force.