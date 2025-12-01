Fresh FIR Names Sonia & Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case; ED Allegations Intensify

The National Herald case has escalated sharply with a fresh FIR filed by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing on a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate. The FIR names Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress loyalist Sam Pitroda. According to the ED, the Gandhis controlled Young Indian, a firm allegedly created to acquire ₹2,000 crore worth of Associated Journals Ltd assets through fraudulent means. The agency also alleges money-laundering and criminal breach of trust involving the Gandhi family and AJL. The development has triggered a fierce political firestorm, with Congress and BJP leaders trading accusations ahead of the Winter Session. The issue is set to dominate national politics in the coming days.