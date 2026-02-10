Business Today
From 3 Firms To 330 Startups: ISRO Chief Flags India’s Post-Reform Space Surge

  New Delhi
  Feb 10, 2026
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 6:12 PM IST

 

At the inaugural session of the India–US Space Business Forum in Bengaluru, Isro Chairman, V. Narayanan highlighted the rapid transformation of India’s space sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He said space sector reforms announced in 2020 have triggered a vibrant expansion, opening doors for private participation and innovation. The industry, which once had just three companies, now boasts around 330 startups actively engaged across space technologies and services. Narayanan underlined that these reforms have strengthened India’s global space footprint, boosted entrepreneurship, and positioned the country as a major hub for commercial and collaborative space activities, including growing partnerships with the United States.

